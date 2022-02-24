Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in América Móvil by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Several research firms have commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

