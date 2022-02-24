Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

