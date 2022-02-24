Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 155 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

MCK opened at $268.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.25 and a 200 day moving average of $225.75. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

