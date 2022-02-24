Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,424 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

