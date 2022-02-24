Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.