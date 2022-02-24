Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 20,107 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,344,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,085,000 after buying an additional 399,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 204,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,038,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,101,000 after buying an additional 239,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 134,342 shares during the period. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.40 to CHF 10.60 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of CS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

