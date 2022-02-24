Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 25,312 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,513,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ORAN opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.3382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

