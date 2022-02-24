Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.090-$6.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.450-$1.490 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 561,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,846. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

