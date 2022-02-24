Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $435,000.
NYSEARCA:GMOM opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $31.84.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.