Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 7.16% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $435,000.

NYSEARCA:GMOM opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

