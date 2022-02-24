Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 103,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,229. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

