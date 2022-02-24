Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $46.46. Calix shares last traded at $46.79, with a volume of 6,509 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Calix by 261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

