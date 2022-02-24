California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.25. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

