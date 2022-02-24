California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,022 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AZEK were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AZEK by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 18.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 571,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

