California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,158 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after acquiring an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 765,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

