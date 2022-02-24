California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $365.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $307.19 and a 12 month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

