California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,914 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,642,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,974,000 after buying an additional 97,860 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

