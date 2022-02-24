California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,928 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $22.59.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.