California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Vision were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $4,433,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

