California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 210,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $449,000.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 154.29 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

