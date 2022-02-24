Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.36

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 17877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.06 and a beta of -0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

