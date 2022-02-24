Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

