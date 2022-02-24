Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.36 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.
In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.81.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.