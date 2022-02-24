Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

Shares of CZR opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after purchasing an additional 343,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

