C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.86

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 2812405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
