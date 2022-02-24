C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.86

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 2812405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

