Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz Buys 10,000 Shares

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYRN opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

