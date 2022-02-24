Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $205.27

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $205.27 and last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 1429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

