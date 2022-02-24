Burency Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Burency has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $160,688.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. One Burency coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00034862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00109497 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

