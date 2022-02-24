BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.60 at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.49.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$4.69 on Tuesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$418.76 million and a PE ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.