BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.85

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 2005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.68.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

