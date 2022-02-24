BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.00

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 524279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Bbva USA raised its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

