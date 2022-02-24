Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,261 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.29% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $26,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,816. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.37.

