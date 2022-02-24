Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.55. 153,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

