Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 29,216 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 447,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

