Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$51.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of C$47.90 and a twelve month high of C$65.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

