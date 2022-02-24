Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

BAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $40.30 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

