Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Trimmed by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.5% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.39. 50,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.76%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.