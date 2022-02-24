Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) PT at $40.13

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

