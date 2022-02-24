Brokerages Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target at $34.00

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

