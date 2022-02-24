Brokerages Set Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price at 133.21

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 133.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 61.86. 514,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,965,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 77.34. Rivian has a twelve month low of 50.00 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

