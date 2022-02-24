Brokerages Set Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Target Price at $29.60

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -88.42%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
