Brokerages Set Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Price Target at $2.90

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MBII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,673. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

