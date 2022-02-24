Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $114.57

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 3,467,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,847. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

