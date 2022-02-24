Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target at $34.50

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
AVID stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,335. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.
Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
