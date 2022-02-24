Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $261,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

