Brokerages Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

RWAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $149,358.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 596,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,824,630.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

