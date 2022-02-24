Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $7.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.81.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $180.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,292. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 240.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

