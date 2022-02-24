Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.10. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $57.99 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.