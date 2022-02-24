Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.23 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $262,158. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after buying an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

