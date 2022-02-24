British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600,192 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

