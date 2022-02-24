Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 4,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 355,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

