Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce $111.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $369.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $375.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 180,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,495. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65.

In other news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

